New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,093 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Saia worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $259.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.47 and its 200-day moving average is $223.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

