New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,507,362 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,507,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Proofpoint worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.