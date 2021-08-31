New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,836 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 38.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.92.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

