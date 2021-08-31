New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,525 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

