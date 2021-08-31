New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 85,154 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,154 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.24% of Caleres worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 20.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 359,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Caleres stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $951.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.