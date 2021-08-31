New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 86,716 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Community Health Systems worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYH opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.