New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

