New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

