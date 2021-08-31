New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

