NewYork Exchange (NYE) Price Tops $14.13 on Exchanges

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be bought for $14.13 or 0.00028955 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NewYork Exchange has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $100.15 million and $697,734.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NewYork Exchange (CRYPTO:NYE) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1 . The official website for NewYork Exchange is www.nyecoin.io . NewYork Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@media_38301

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

