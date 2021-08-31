NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

