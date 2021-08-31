NFT Alley Hits Market Capitalization of $281,608.32 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $281,608.32 and $227,068.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00064146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00133008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00161739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.96 or 0.07324573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,903.73 or 1.00278480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.14 or 0.00831973 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

