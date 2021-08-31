NFT (NFT) Market Cap Achieves $10.20 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $244,254.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00843711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00101382 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

