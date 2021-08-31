NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading Up 62.6% Over Last 7 Days

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,666.87 or 0.07516776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $1.12 million and $11,237.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 62.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 306 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

