NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,499,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,001.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDRBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NDRBF stock remained flat at $$13.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

