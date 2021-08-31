Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 901,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Shares of NHMAF traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,220. Nihon M&A Center has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Nihon M&A Center Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

