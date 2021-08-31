NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,962 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,544,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

