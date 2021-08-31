NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 5.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $183,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 25.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 75.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. The firm has a market cap of $260.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

