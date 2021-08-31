Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 4.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.43. 77,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,668,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nikola by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $5,987,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.