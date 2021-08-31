Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $41.10 million and $1.19 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,869,490,938 coins and its circulating supply is 8,207,990,938 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

