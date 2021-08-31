Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,924.0 days.
NFPDF stock remained flat at $$71.65 on Tuesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.