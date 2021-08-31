Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,924.0 days.

NFPDF stock remained flat at $$71.65 on Tuesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

