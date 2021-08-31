Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Purchased by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 8,574.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,098 shares during the quarter. Niu Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 1.20% of Niu Technologies worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 22,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.