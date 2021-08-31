Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,791 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.29. 2,718,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,637. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

