Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,296 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $159,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,350. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.12 and its 200-day moving average is $268.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

