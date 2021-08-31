Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,397 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,397 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Cigna worth $55,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.