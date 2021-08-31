Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 48,046 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,295,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

