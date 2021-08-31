Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $113,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,982. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.66. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

