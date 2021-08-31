Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,041 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $128,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $735.72. 20,461,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The company has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.19, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.