Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,948 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $47,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

