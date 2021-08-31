Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 191,671 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,671 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $132,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 76,598 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,340,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,903,816. The company has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

