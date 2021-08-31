Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 311,752 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,752 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.37. 6,189,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

