Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $251,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,537,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,229. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.