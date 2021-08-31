Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 50,446 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $66,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. 6,993,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,202. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

