Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,351 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $47,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

PSA traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.61. 816,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $208.19 and a 1 year high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

