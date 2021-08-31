Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,572 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $111,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.18. 4,072,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

