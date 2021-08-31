Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $178,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.3% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 134,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,306,000 after buying an additional 143,420 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 201,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,592,000 after buying an additional 66,220 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $14,682,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.95. 11,920,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,954,072. The firm has a market cap of $477.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

