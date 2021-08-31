Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,240 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $58,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.