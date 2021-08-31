Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $90,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.91.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $58.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,404,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,896. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.