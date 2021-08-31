Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $125.60 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $125,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $647.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

