Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $52.07 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. PFG Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,759,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.