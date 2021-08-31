Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $66.40 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143,206 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $66,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.87. 2,801,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

