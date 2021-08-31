Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $79.28 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

