Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $83.04 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8,267.8% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,216,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,623,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. 53,225,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,768,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.