Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $84.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $84,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $604.82. 1,071,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,958. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $616.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

