Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $96.69 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $96,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $455.49. 1,698,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,751. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

