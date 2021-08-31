Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.74. 7,544,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.