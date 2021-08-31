Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $52,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.82. 994,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,028. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

