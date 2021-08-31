Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,596 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $100,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.53. 2,904,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.92. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

