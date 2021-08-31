Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,327 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.74. 7,544,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average is $144.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.