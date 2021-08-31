Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 72,635 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 39,391,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,169,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.